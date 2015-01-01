SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pereira FS, Bevilacqua GG, Coimbra DR, Andrade A. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

10.1089/cyber.2019.0257

32580574

Problematic smartphone use in adolescent students can impair their mental health and behavior, thereby affecting academic performance and interpersonal relationships as well as reducing time spent on physical activity. This study investigated the association between problematic smartphone use and mood, symptoms of depression, and level of physical activity in adolescent students. The sample consisted of 308 boys (46.1 percent, 16.04 ± 1.30 years) and 359 girls (53.9 percent, 15.54 ± 1.44 years), aged 13-18 years (15.77 ± 1.40 years). Four instruments were used: the Sociodemographic, School, and General Health Characteristics Questionnaire; Smartphone Addiction Scale (to measure problematic smartphone use); Brunel Mood Scale; and Beck Depression Inventory. The study found that physically inactive adolescent students were more likely to present with problematic smartphone use than those who were physically active, and girls were more likely to exhibit problematic smartphone use than boys.

Adolescent students with problematic smartphone use presented with more mood disturbances and symptoms of depression than did adolescent students without problematic smartphone use. Overall, physical inactivity and problematic smartphone use can reduce vigor and increase symptoms of depression in adolescent students.


adolescents; depression; teenagers; physical activity; mood; smartphones

