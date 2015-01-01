Abstract

Recently, the demand for vehicle warning systems to avoid collisions between vehicles and pedestrians has been increasingly growing. For the implementation of such systems, three types of vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) technologies are widely adopted. In the first, vehicles communicate with pedestrians via smart devices using dedicated short-range communications (DSRC), but it is neither simply intuitive nor fast responsive. In the second, vehicles generate a noise in order to help pedestrians avoid collisions, at the expense of disturbing others with unwelcome noise. In the last, an on-road short-range projection technique visually informs pedestrians that a vehicle is approaching, which can be more intuitive and responsive. However, the two main drawbacks of conventional on-road projections are that they involve a static pattern and narrow emission angle. This paper proposes an on-road dynamic pattern projection technique for grabbing more attention from pedestrians with various dynamic patterns and covering a wide emission angle using an active mirror. Theoretical analysis shows that the on-road projection pattern and its angle can easily be controlled by adjusting the switching frequency, duty-cycle, and amount of current flow in the control circuitry. The simulation and experimental results validate that various patterns can be projected within a projection angle of ±70° at a power consumption less than 0.98W.

