|
Citation
|
Flaherty LT. Adolesc. Psychiatry (Hilversum) 2020; 10(1): 3-6.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Bentham Science Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Dr. Levin is to be commended for calling attention to the pitfalls of depression screening in his article, Adolescent Depression Screening: Not So Fast. There is no question that untreated depression poses significant risks at all phases of the lifecycle. The CDC has estimated the prevalence of major depressive disorder among adolescents as 8%. Suicide is the second leading cause of death worldwide for youth aged 15 to 24. Suicide rates among adolescents have been rising after falling quite significantly from a peak in the early 1990s. The suicide rate among young teen girls is now nearly triple what it was in 2000 (https://www.businessinsider.com/us-suicide-rate-increased-since-2000-2018-6). Major depressive disorder is the condition most commonly associated with suicide; 19% of adolescents aged 13 to 17.9 years with MDD attempt suicide (Kramer et al., 2012). Universal screening of school populations and patients in primary care settings has been advocated as a way to approach this problem.
Language: en