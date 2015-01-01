|
Leitgeb W. ATZ Worldw. 2020; 122(1): 16-21.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
OOSCCAR uses a comprehensive integrated approach for the development of future advanced occupant protection systems. It will provide a unique human body model (HBM)-based development and assessment framework, covering main challenges of future road safety due to the introduction of highly automated vehicles as well as changes in demographics: relevant accident scenarios (mixed traffic), future vehicle interior designs, new occupant sitting positions, ageing population etc. This demands for targeted changes and adaptions of scenarios, procedures and tools for occupant safety development, assessment and homologation, not addressed by e.g. regulations or consumer crash tests today. The resulting complexity requires an emphasis on virtual methods.
Language: en