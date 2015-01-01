Abstract

Electric bikes play an important role in the urban transportation system in China. Yellow-light running behavior of riders is one of the most critical factors for e-bike riders involved in traffic crashes at intersection. The main purpose of this study is to explore how a variety of factors affect e-bike riders' yellow-light running behaviors at intersection by a field observation conducted in Xi'an, China. Based on 396 e-bike riders who faced yellow-light samples, two analytical methods, the principle component analysis logistics model and a base logistics model, were employed to evaluate the impacts of contributing factors on e-bike riders' yellow-light running behavior. The modeling results showed that seven variables significantly affect the e-bike riders' yellow-light running behavior, which were the approaching speed of e-bike, the distance to stop line, riders' age and gender attributes, type of e-bike, and the characteristics of intersection including the width of intersection and the existence of physical barriers. This study can provide valuable insights into understanding e-bike riders' yellow-light running behavior and may also help decision makers propose countermeasures to reduce e-bike rider-related crashes at intersection.

Language: en