Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Substance use is the most important modifiable factor in increased morbidity and premature mortality. The purpose of this study was to examine the psychological factors associated with substance use status in nationally representative sample.



METHOD: The data were from the Addiction Map of Turkey Study (TURBAHAR), in which 24,494 adults were recruited from 200 to 2000 participants in 26 provinces in Turkey. Chi-square tests and one-way ANOVAs were used to analyze the relationships between substance status and the risk factors. Multinomial Logistic regressions were used to calculate odds ratios.



RESULTS: The prevalence of single substance use and polysubstance use at least once in their lifetime were 4.5% and 2.6%. Males, late emerging adults (24-29 years old) were more likely be a single substance use and polysubstance use. Having graduates diploma were more likely be a polysubstance use. Higher depression, anxiety, somatization, hostility, externally-oriented thinking, positive affect were associated with higher possibility of single and/or polysubstance use. Higher personal wellbeing scores and anxious attachment scores were associated with lower possibility of single and/or polysubstance use.



CONCLUSION: Male, undergraduate and graduate, late emerging adults needs special attention. Many psychological variables are associated with substance use. Although not all have a high potency, they provide important information for subsequent treatment and diagnostic approaches.

Language: en