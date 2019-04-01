|
Citation
Antebi L, Carmichael V, Whitley R. Can. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Vernacular Title
Évaluer la conformité au journalisme responsable en matière de directives sur le suicide dans les médias canadiens d'information: Un examen d'une année de la couverture quotidienne du suicide
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
32588647
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study aims to examine routine day-to-day suicide reporting in the Canadian media, giving a descriptive overview of the tone and content of news articles. The primary objective is to assess adherence to responsible reporting of suicide recommendations in news articles about suicide. A secondary objective is to categorize these articles according to their focus. A tertiary objective is to compare guideline adherence across the different categories of articles.
Keywords
Canada; media; newspaper; suicide; Indigenous; contagion; Werther effect