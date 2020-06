Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Australian Stigma of Suicide Scale (SOSS-SF) was translated and tested for applicability and psychometric properties in Germany. Further, it was investigated whether the observed factors from the Australian original could be replicated in a German sample.



METHODS: Based on a nation-wide, representative telephone survey (N = 2,002), the 16 items of the SOSS-SF-D were examined with a principal component analysis (varimax rotation). Mean values, standard deviations and medians as well as the z-standardized values for skewness and kurtosis were determined.



RESULTS: The principal component analysis revealed 3 subscales (stigma, normalization/glorification, depression/isolation), just as in the Australian sample. Internal consistency of the subscales was acceptable (Cronbachs α: 0.64-0.78).



CONCLUSION: The SOSS-SF-D is a valid and short instrument for measuring the multidimensionality of attitudes towards suicidal persons.

Language: de