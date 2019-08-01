|
Citation
|
García-Martín R, Morentin B. Span. J. Leg. Med. 2020; 46(1): 28-40.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Valoración forense integral del maltrato infantil intrafamiliar
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The approach to child abuse due to domestic violence is one of the most complex in forensic medicine. The objectives are the evaluation of the physical-psychological damage and of the indicators of child abuse, the analysis of credibility of the testimony and the study of the family dynamics. In this article, the systematic approach to child abuse is reviewed: sources of documentation, psychological evaluation, story gathering and use of psychological tests. A model of psychological exploration based on blocks is proposed, guidelines for the determination of the causal relationship between allegation of ill-treatment and damage detected are formulated, and recommendations for the analysis of credibility in order to conclude on the coherence of the story are suggested. The main indicators of child abuse are also described. The conclusions of the forensic report must be based on solid evidence, since poor evaluation could cause irreparable damage to children and their families.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Análisis de credibilidad; Child abuse; Credibility; Domestic violence; Forensic medicine; Forensic Psychiatry; Intimate partner violence; Maltrato infantil; Medicina forense; Psiquiatría forense; Violencia de género; Violencia intrafamiliar