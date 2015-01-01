SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gayoles LAM, Magno JRA. Philippine social science journal 2020; 3(1): 35-52.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study determined the effect of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) group counseling on the psychological well-being of self-harming emerging adults. It utilized the pretest-posttest control group design. The Self-Harm Inventory (SHI) was used to determine self-harming emerging adults. There were no significant relationships among the socio-demographic variables and the level of severity of self-harm of 30 college students. The intervention was a four session CBT group counseling. The Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale - 21 (DASS-21) was used to measure psychological well-being. There were eight participants in the experimental group and nine participants in the control group. The results of the study revealed significant differences in the psychological well-being of the experimental group and the control group after the intervention. The findings suggest implications in school guidance and counseling programs to address the mental health issues of emerging adults.


Language: en

Keywords

Emerging Adults; Philippines; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Group Counseling; Psychological Well-Being; Self-Harm

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print