Abstract

Introduction

Sexual violence has severe and manifold consequences for the health issues of women. It affects more than 50% of women across the globe and has a significant impact on their health and wellbeing. Psychologically, it leads to radical changes in the victim as she draws the images of herself, in her relationships with her immediate social circle and beyond in the community as a whole. Therefore, it has a lasting negative impact on the victim's perception of herself, of events, and others. The objective of the study is to explore the mental health status of the women who faced any type sexual violence.

Method and materials

This hospital-based study used criterion sampling in selecting women with mental disorders due to sexual violence for the understanding of the issue. Qualitative method was used to explore the impact of sexual violence on the poor mental health of women. We used a phenomenological approach and conducted in-depth interviews.

Results

Findings show that the women who experienced sexual violence were facing mental disorder like anxiety, sleeping disorder, obsession, acute stress disorder etc. More surprisingly, the women who were facing mental disorders due to sexual violence have been and continue to be exposed to further sexual violence.

Conclusion

Women who faced sexual violence have been and continue to be in the situation of mental disorders. The roles of sexual violence varied; sometimes it predisposed the disorder, while other times it precipitated or maintained the disorder. The findings can be used for further mixed method research to enrich and quantify our understanding.

