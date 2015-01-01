|
Many studies on transport research did not consider the consequences of high reliance on automobile trip to schools which frequently resulted to road traffic crashes, traffic delay, and late arrival to school, injuries and sometimes death of victims especially students. As a result this research examines the consequences of automobile trip to school among secondary school students in Lokoja metropolis. It aims to investigate the safety of the use of automobile in an unplanned city like Lokoja, with the specific objectives of ascertaining the number of pupils who embark on different automobile trips; the safety measures, and the casualty cases. Three hundred students were selected for questionnaire administration across six selected secondary schools in the city. Data on students' road traffic crashes were obtained from archives. Descriptive and inferential statistics were employed for analyses.
