|
Citation
|
Card KG, Selfridge M, Greer AM, Hepburn KJ, Fournier AB, Sorge J, Urbanoski K, Pauly B, Benoit C, Lachowsky NJ, Macdonald S. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32591221
|
Abstract
|
This study examines encounters between youth and police to identify individual, contextual, and social factors that predict the outcome of these encounters. Young people aged 16-30 years were surveyed between May 2017 and June 2018 in three non-metropolitan cities across British Columbia, Canada. Outcomes were analysed using multinomial logistic generalized estimating equations. A total of 675 encounters were reported by 360 participants. These outcomes resulted in participants being questioned (n = 227; 33.6%); given warnings (n = 132; 19.6%); being searched (n = 104; 15.4%); being given a ticket (n = 101; 15.0%); and being handcuffed or arrested (n = 111; 16.4%). Young Indigenous people (vs. white) were significantly more likely to be handcuffed or arrested (OR=3.26; 1.43, 7.43). Statistical significance held after adjusting for history of police encounters and contextual factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Youth; Police encounters; Policing discrimination