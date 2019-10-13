Objective:

Dating violence (DV) is a psychosocial problem which impacts the health and wellbeing

of affected individuals. Many studies have reported a high prevalence and

various determinants of DV; however, there is a gap of consolidated evidence on

this problem. This umbrella review aimed to synthesize the current evidence on

the prevalence and determinants of DV from systematic reviews and

meta-analyses.

Methods:

We systematically searched ten major databases and additional sources to

retrieve systematic reviews or meta-analyses reporting prevalence or

determinants of DV, published as peer-reviewed journal articles in English

language till October 13, 2019. We extracted and synthesized the findings, reported

the prevalence of DV, and categorized the determinants of DV using the

socioecological model.

Results:

We found 16 eligible systematic reviews and meta-analyses. Most of these

studies were conducted in developed countries with a majority of adolescent and

young adult participants. Studies reported varying prevalence of physical,

sexual, psychological/emotional, and technology-assisted DV ranging from 0.1%

to 57.5%, 0.1% to 64.6%, 4.2% to 97%, and 5.8% to 92%, respectively. The

determinants of DV at different socioecological levels, including individual

behavior, substance abuse, psychiatric conditions, experiencing violence and

maltreatment; interpersonal factors like family and peer relationships;

community and neighborhood characteristics; patriarchy, culture, and

socioeconomic equalities were reported.

Conclusions:

These findings suggest a high burden of DV among young populations, who are

vulnerable to various socioecological determinants of DV. Future research

should examine how these factors influence DV and multi-level interventions

should be adopted to address the same.

Language: en