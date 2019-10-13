|
Abstract
|
Objective:
Dating violence (DV) is a psychosocial problem which impacts the health and wellbeing
of affected individuals. Many studies have reported a high prevalence and
various determinants of DV; however, there is a gap of consolidated evidence on
this problem. This umbrella review aimed to synthesize the current evidence on
the prevalence and determinants of DV from systematic reviews and
meta-analyses.
Methods:
We systematically searched ten major databases and additional sources to
retrieve systematic reviews or meta-analyses reporting prevalence or
determinants of DV, published as peer-reviewed journal articles in English
language till October 13, 2019. We extracted and synthesized the findings, reported
the prevalence of DV, and categorized the determinants of DV using the
socioecological model.
Results:
We found 16 eligible systematic reviews and meta-analyses. Most of these
studies were conducted in developed countries with a majority of adolescent and
young adult participants. Studies reported varying prevalence of physical,
sexual, psychological/emotional, and technology-assisted DV ranging from 0.1%
to 57.5%, 0.1% to 64.6%, 4.2% to 97%, and 5.8% to 92%, respectively. The
determinants of DV at different socioecological levels, including individual
behavior, substance abuse, psychiatric conditions, experiencing violence and
maltreatment; interpersonal factors like family and peer relationships;
community and neighborhood characteristics; patriarchy, culture, and
socioeconomic equalities were reported.
Conclusions:
These findings suggest a high burden of DV among young populations, who are
vulnerable to various socioecological determinants of DV. Future research
should examine how these factors influence DV and multi-level interventions
should be adopted to address the same.
Language: en