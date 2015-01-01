Abstract

Although cybervictimization has been shown to play an important role in loneliness, little is known about mediating and moderating mechanisms underlying this relationship. In the present study, we examined the mediating role of rumination in the association between cybervictimization and loneliness and the moderating role of online social support. Four hundred and fifty-nine Chinese college students completed the measures of cybervictimization, rumination, loneliness, and online social support. The results indicated that cybervictimization was significantly and positively associated with loneliness, and rumination partially mediated this relationship. Moderated mediation analysis further indicated that the relationship between cybervictimization and rumination was moderated by online social support, and this relationship was only significant for college students with high online social support. The relationship between rumination and loneliness was also moderated by online social support, while this relationship is only significant for college students with low online social support.

