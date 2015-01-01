|
Zhou X, Wu X. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 114: e105027.
This longitudinal study examined the mediating role of interpersonal distrust and empathy in the association between PTSD symptom clusters and aggressive behavior. Three hundred and seventy-four adolescents (13-17 years old) were selected in Lushan county 3.5 years after the Ya'an earthquake. Participants answered a series of self-report questionnaires assessing PTSD, aggressive behavior, interpersonal distrust, and empathy. Structural equation modeling was used to analyze the data.
Aggressive behavior; Empathy; Interpersonal distrust; Interpersonal function; PTSD