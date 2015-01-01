|
Citation
|
Kim YJ, Moon SS, Kim YK, Boyas J. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 114: e105073.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Research has documented the positive impact of religiosity and parental monitoring on adolescent suicide ideation. However, the interactive effects of religiosity and moderating effects of parental monitoring have only been minimally explored. The purpose of this study was to: (1) to identify a mediation effect of depression between religiosity and suicide ideation among U.S. adolescents and (2) to test a moderation effect of parental monitoring in the mediation model. Cross-sectional data from the 2016 NSDUH was used, which included a total of 14,272 participants between ages 12 to 17.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Parental monitoring; Religiosity; Suicide ideation