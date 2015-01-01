SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Paez GR. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 113: e104942.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.childyouth.2020.104942

The literature on law enforcement to enhance school safety, specifically bullying prevention, continues to grow. However, there is scant information on the use of New York City Police Department (NYPD) school safety agents (SSAs) who are peace offers, similar to a police officer, but not equipped with a firearm. This study uses 882 survey responses from another type of law enforcement officer, SSAs, to explore factors that influence perceptions of their role in bullying prevention and decision-making when presented with instances of bullying. Multivariate logistic analyses indicate that SSAs in assigned to New York City public schools who identify instances of bullying are more likely to intervene. The results also highlight areas to enhance a schools' anti-bullying efforts with the inclusion of police officers.


Bullying; Multivariate logistic regression; NYPD; School safety agents

