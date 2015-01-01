SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gewirtz-Meydan A. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 113: e104938.

10.1016/j.childyouth.2020.104938

While many studies point out the relationship between child sexual abuse and psychopathology, further understanding of the mechanism of this association is required. The present study examined a theoretical model of the effect of child sexual abuse on psychopathology. Analyses were based on three waves from the National Survey of Children's Exposure to Violence (NatSCEV), conducted in 2008, 2010 and 2014. Children and youth ages 10-17 who reported being sexually abused (N = 414) were examined in comparison to a control group who were selected to match the CSA group in age, sex, and socioeconomic status (N = 414). Using structural equation modeling, we examined a theoretical model of the effect of child sexual abuse on the development of psychopathology. Sexually abused children had lower self-concept, social support and perceived parental quality, and higher psychopathology than the control group did. Higher self-concept, social support and perceived parental quality were linked with lower levels of psychopathology.


Child sexual abuse; Parental quality; Psychopathology; Self-concept; Social support

