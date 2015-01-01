Abstract

Background

Despite burgeoning interest in the phenomenon of intergenerational continuity, literature concerning risk and protective factors in the context of child sexual abuse (CSA) is still underdeveloped.



Objective

Since the identification of such risk and protective factors is essential in order to break these negative cycles, the present study aimed to identify specific multilevel factors associated with the continuity of CSA in a large sample of mother-child dyads using secondary analysis of data.



Participants and setting

Mother-child dyads (n = 1,250) were divided into four groups: 1) CSA Both (mother and child are victims); 2) CSA Mother (only mothers are victims); 3) CSA Neither (mother and child are not victims); and 4) CSA Child (only children are victims).



Methods

Mothers completed a series of self-report measures assessing maternal characteristics (e.g., history of intimate partner victimization, psychological functioning), parenting and familial characteristics (e.g., cohesion, conflicts, empowerment), and demographic variables (e.g., early maternity, income, education).



Results

The four groups were compared using analyses of variance and chi-square analyses. Overall, mothers in the CSA Both group showed an increased number of risk factors compared to the mothers in the other three groups; however, mothers in the CSA Child group also presented with high levels of risk factors.



Conclusions

Findings suggest that practitioners should be attentive to the needs of the mothers of young CSA victims they are serving, since mothers involved in the cycle of intergenerational continuity appear to be particularly vulnerable and distressed.

