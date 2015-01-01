|
Bang H, Won D, Park S. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 113: e105012.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Using a multiple indicators multiple causes (MIMIC) model, this study examined the relationships between school engagement, self-esteem, and depression in adolescents and concurrently evaluated the effects of covariates, including adolescents' sport participation, volunteering activity, and gender, on the study variables. A sample of adolescents (N = 273) was drawn from the data collected by the Youth Development Study (ages 11-18).
Adolescents; Depression; Extracurricular activities; Multiple indicators multiple causes (MIMIC) model; School engagement; Self-esteem