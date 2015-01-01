Abstract

This study used data from a cross-sectional household survey conducted in Wuhan (N = 985) to investigate child victimization in China. Multiple binary logistic regression analyses were performed to examine the effects of parental health and inter-parental relationship on different types of child victimization. Subsequently, two ordered logistic regressions were performed to examine the effects of parental health problems and inter-parental relationships on types of child victimization.



RESULTS indicate that 28.1% of parents in the current sample reported their children had experienced at least one type of victimization, and 14.6% reported two or more types. Furthermore, problematic inter-parental relationships and poor parental health increased the likelihood of children experiencing more than one type of victimization. Implications for policy and practice are discussed.

Language: en