Background

A large body of research has found that corporal punishment is associated with increases in children's behavior problems. However, questions remain as to whether or not the relationship between corporal punishment and behavior problems is equally true across contexts.

Objective

To examine the degree to which the effects of corporal punishment are equivalent across neighborhoods. Specifically, is corporal punishment equivalently associated with child behavior problems in neighborhoods that are perceived to be unsafe or disadvantaged, as compared to neighborhoods that are perceived to be less disadvantaged?

Participants

2703 participants in the Fragile Families and Child Wellbeing Study.

Methods

We employed Bayesian regression methods, to examine the association of neighborhood disadvantage, corporal punishment, and their interaction, with child behavior problems.

Results

Findings suggest that both neighborhood disadvantage (β = 0.070) and parental use of corporal punishment (β = 0.169) had main effect associations with child behavior. However, there was no evidence for an interaction of neighborhood disadvantage and corporal punishment use.

Conclusions

Both corporal punishment and neighborhood disadvantage were associated with increases in child behavior problems. Corporal punishment appears to be equally deleterious across neighborhood contexts.

