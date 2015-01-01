Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Japanese suicide rate has decreased over the past few years, but the rate still remains high in comparison to the rest of the world. Thus, Japan cannot be content with implementing current suicide prevention measures; additional suicide prevention measures should be devised.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We compared suicide rates among sex and age groups in Japan and Hungary, both of which have a high suicide rate. We focused on individuals overall and on individuals ages 5-14, 15-24, and 25-34 years. Based on the results of our analyses, we discuss suicide prevention measures for Japanese individuals in this age range.



RESULTS: Hungary has a somewhat higher overall suicide rate among males than Japan. The overall suicide rate among females is high in both Japan and Hungary, but Japan has a higher suicide rate among both males and females ages 5-14, 15-24, and 25-34.



CONCLUSION: Japanese suicide prevention measures targeting younger generations must be devised. Preventive measures need to be examined from various perspectives and implemented.

Language: en