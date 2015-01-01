|
Yang CM, Kim BN. J. Korean Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2020; 31(2): 88-93.
(Copyright © 2020, Korean Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry)
32595347 PMCID
OBJECTIVES: Mood disorder is highly comorbid with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and comorbid ADHD symptoms are associated with suicide risk. The aim of this study was to examine the association between comorbid ADHD symptoms and the number of suicide attempts among patients with unipolar and bipolar depression.
Suicide; Depression; Bipolar disorder; Attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder; Young adulthood