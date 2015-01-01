Abstract

The popularity of electric- motorized bicycles (E-bikes) has increased dramatically over the past few years. As a result, E-bike--associated injuries are quickly becoming a substantial issue. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the epidemiology and general nature of these injuries, with special attention to craniofacial trauma. This was a retrospective study of 84 E-bike riders who suffered from trauma and treated at our level 1 trauma center between the years 2014 and 2018. The information consisted of demographics, characteristics of injury, Injury Severity Score, and number of hospitalization days.Regarding craniofacial trauma, the mean age was 22.7 years. Data about helmet usage was missing. The most common cause of injuries in maxillofacial region, was falling (80%). The most prevalent injury in the maxillofacial region was fractures of the zygomatic complex with the orbit (33%) and soft tissue lacerations.There is little data regarding craniofacial trauma attributed to electric-motorized bicycle accidents. In Israel there are a lot of young adults and teenagers that use E-bikes as an economical solution for mobility. Education regarding road behavior and the proper use of protective measures such as wearing a helmet can reduce significantly overall injuries and cranio-facial trauma in particular.

