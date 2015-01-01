SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kim KL, Galione J, Schettini E, DeYoung LLA, Gilbert AC, Jenkins GA, Barthelemy CM, MacPherson HA, Radoeva PD, Kudinova AY, Dickstein DP. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 291: e113240.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2020.113240

PMID

32603928

Abstract

Emotion dysregulation is implicated in both suicide attempts (SA) and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). However, little is known about how emotion dysregulation may differ between adolescents who have made an SA from those engaged in NSSI. We sought to address this gap by comparing emotion dysregulation profiles across three homogenous groups of adolescents (1) SA-only (2) NSSI-only (3) and typically developing controls (TDCs). Mean comparisons suggest that adolescents with a history of NSSI reported significantly lower distress tolerance and higher emotional reactivity when compared to adolescents who made an SA. After controlling for shared variance across emotion dysregulation measures, parent report of affective lability was the only scale to uniquely distinguish between NSSI and SA groups. Accurately distinguishing emotion dysregulation patterns across self-injurious groups has practical implications towards assessment, treatment, course of illness, and prevention.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Suicide; Non-suicidal self-injury; Distress tolerance; Emotion dysregulation

