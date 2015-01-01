|
Citation
|
Natter J, Michel B. Pharmacoepidemiol. Drug Saf. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32602152
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Memantine is a N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist currently used for moderate-to-severe Alzheimer's disease. Although the risk of memantine abuse is very low, other NMDA receptor antagonists, such as phencyclidine and ketamine, are well known to drug users. The purpose of this study was to collect data on social networks in order to identify unexpected forms of memantine abuse.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
data collection; drug misuse; memantine; pharmacoepidemiology; pharmacovigilance