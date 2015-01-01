Abstract

PURPOSE: Memantine is a N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist currently used for moderate-to-severe Alzheimer's disease. Although the risk of memantine abuse is very low, other NMDA receptor antagonists, such as phencyclidine and ketamine, are well known to drug users. The purpose of this study was to collect data on social networks in order to identify unexpected forms of memantine abuse.



METHOD: A Google Trends search was used to highlight reddit.com as a major source of social discussions about memantine. Self-reported users experiences posted on reddit.com were recorded and sorted using representative keywords.



RESULTS: From 2010 to November 2019, 307 topics citing memantine were identified on reddit.com and 136 users experiences extracted from the topics were recorded. The main use identified was "self-medication" based on off-label uses of memantine such as anxiety, depression, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, or obsessive-compulsive disorder (n = 87 reports), followed by nootropic (42) and recreational (39) uses. The average reported doses for acute and chronic uses were 156 ± 110 mg and 23 ± 24 mg respectively. For chronic use, the average duration was 15 ± 29 weeks. Most chronic users (77 out of 100) reported at least one side effect.



CONCLUSION: Memantine misuse seems to be a growing phenomenon. Beyond expected use for recreational purpose; the main uses identified on reddit.com were not reported in the medical literature. Off-label uses and nootropic purposes seemed to be key features of memantine misuse.

Language: en