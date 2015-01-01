|
Arensman E, Troya MI, Nicholson S, Sadath A, Cully G, Ramos Costa AP, Benson R, Corcoran P, Griffin E, Williamson E, Eustace J, Shiely F, Browne J, Rigby J, Jeffers A, Cassidy E. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2020; 20(1): e590.
32600390 PMCID
BACKGROUND: Previous self-harm is one of the strongest predictors of future self-harm and suicide. Increased risk of repeated self-harm and suicide exists amongst patients presenting to hospital with high-risk self-harm and major self-harm repeaters. However, so far evidence-based training in the management of self-harm for mental health professionals is limited. Within this context, we aim to develop, implement and evaluate a training programme, SAMAGH, Self-harm Assessment and Management Programme for General Hospitals in Ireland. SAMAGH aims to (a) reduce hospital-based self-harm repetition rates and (b) increase rates of mental health assessments being conducted with self-harm patients. We also aim to evaluate the training on self-harm knowledge, attitudes, and skills related outcomes of healthcare professionals involved in the training.
Suicide; Process evaluation; Self-harm; Healthcare services; Outcome evaluation; Suicidal intent