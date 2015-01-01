|
Fried RR, Karmali S, Irwin JD. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32610033
OBJECTIVE/Participants: The American College Health Association (ACHA) found that 65.4% of Ontario (Canada) students feel overwhelming anxiety and 89.5% of students feel overwhelmed by all of their obligations. Thus, this study assessed the current state of full-time undergraduate (UGS) and graduate students' (GS) mental health and resilience.
mental health; resilience; physical activity; undergraduate students; : Graduate students