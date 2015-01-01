SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Love SA, Lelinski J, Kloss J, Middleton O, Apple FS. J. Forensic Sci. 2020; 65(4): e1392.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/1556-4029.14473

PMID

32609402

Abstract

In the January 2018 issue of the Journal of Forensic Sciences, in the article titled "Heroin‐related Deaths from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office from 2004 Through 2015," (volume 63, pages 191-194; https://doi.org/10.1111/1556‐4029.13511), by Sara A. Love, Jessica Lelinski, Julie Kloss, Owen Middleton, and Fred S. Apple, a typographical error is present in the Discussion section with in the sentence "In our study, the median free morphine was 0.27 (0.02-2.88) mg/L which agreed well with the Jones study." which should have instead stated mean rather than median. The correct sentence should read "In our study, the mean free morphine was 0.27 (0.02-2.88) mg/L which agreed well with the Jones study."

We apologize for this mistake.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print