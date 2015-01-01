|
Velotti P, Rogier G, Beomonte Zobel S, Chirumbolo A, Zavattini GC. Trauma Violence Abuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32608337
OBJECTIVE: The attachment theory is a useful framework for interpreting the phenomenon of intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration. Although several studies have examined the relationship between attachment and IPV perpetration, a meta-analysis of these results has yet to be conducted.
systematic review; avoidance; anxiety; meta-analysis; attachment; intimate partner violence perpetration