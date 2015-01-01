Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The attachment theory is a useful framework for interpreting the phenomenon of intimate partner violence (IPV) perpetration. Although several studies have examined the relationship between attachment and IPV perpetration, a meta-analysis of these results has yet to be conducted.



METHOD: After a search on five databases (PsycINFO, PsycARTICLES, MEDLINE, Scopus, Web of Science, and PubMed) and a screening of 3,852 records recruited, 52 studies comprising 13,653 individuals met the inclusion criteria for this meta-analysis.



RESULTS: Results showed a significant effect size for both the anxiety and avoidance dimensions of attachment. However, while the effect sizes for anxiety were consistent (r =.19-.35) for all types of violence considered, the effect size for avoidance was not significant for generic violence (r =.07), low for physical (r =.12) and psychological violence (r =.14), and medium for sexual violence (r =.20). Only a few of the examined moderators were significant.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings highlight some differences in the roles of the two attachment dimensions in IPV. The results underscore the need for additional research to explore the role of other potential moderating and mediating variables in the relationship between attachment and IPV perpetration in order to better support the development of prevention and treatment interventions.

