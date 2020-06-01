|
Holloway-Kew KL, Baker TR, Sajjad MA, Kotowicz MA, Livingston PM, Khasraw M, Hakkennes S, Dunning TL, Brumby S, Page RS, Sutherland A, Venkatesh S, Brennan-Olsen SL, Williams LJ, Pasco JA. Australas. Emerg. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32605904
BACKGROUND: In order to develop and implement prevention strategies for falls, comprehensive epidemiological data are required. Therefore, this study mapped emergency presentations for falls across the western region of Victoria, Australia, encompassing urban, regional and rural areas.
Language: en
Australia; Men; Women; Accidental Falls; Agriculture; Emergency Presentation