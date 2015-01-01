|
Citation
|
Swanton A, Peek-Asa C, Torner J. Inj. Epidemiol. 2020; 7(1): e33.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32605596
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Farming is a high risk occupation that predisposes workers to injury, but may also lead to barriers in reaching trauma care. Little is known about emergency and trauma care for patients with farm-related injuries. The purpose of this study was to determine whether severely injured farmers presenting to a statewide trauma system faced delays in reaching definitive care compared to other severely injured workers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma registries; Acute care; Agricultural injuries; Trauma systems