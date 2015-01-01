|
Breslin K, Balaban J, Shubkin CD. Curr. Opin. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
32618792
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Suicide is a major public health concern and the second leading cause of death for adolescents. Faced with an already-high prevalence and increasing rates over the past decade, pediatricians feel inadequately prepared to manage a suicidal patient. This article will review the changing rates of suicide, discuss recent literature on risk factors, identify methods to screen for suicidal thoughts and suggest an approach to counseling a suicidal patient. Finally, there will be a brief discussion on safety planning and public health measures to help reduce suicide rates.
Language: en