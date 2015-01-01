Abstract

Dysregulated behaviors, defined as active behaviors that have short-term benefits but cause serious recurrent long-term distress or impairment to the individual and/or those around them, include behaviors such as suicidal and nonsuicidal self-injury, aggression, and substance use. These behaviors are common and costly to the individual, their friends and family, and society. Despite similar etiological models and interventions, dysregulated behaviors have largely been studied in isolation from one another. The goals of this paper were to a) define dysregulated behaviors as a coherent class of behaviors, b) review the prevalence and consequences of dysregulated behaviors, c) outline how dysregulated behaviors fit into current models of psychopathology, and d) describe the key questions to be addressed by future research in this area. It is argued that integrating across theories of discrete dysregulated behaviors can help provide aid in the development of etiological models, which in turn can improve prevention and intervention for dysregulated behaviors.

Language: en