Abstract

PURPOSE: Since the introduction of rental electric scooters (ESs), clinicians have increasingly encountered facial trauma patients whose injuries were caused by ES use. Despite this fact, few studies have analyzed these patients, particularly in Nordic countries, where the climate may cause additional challenges. We hypothesized that ESs have caused several facial trauma cases in Turku, Finland, that might be related to the timing of ES use, that is, month, day, and hour.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: The medical records of all patients in whom craniofacial fractures or dental injuries caused by ES use were diagnosed at Turku University Hospital, Turku, Finland, in 2019 were reviewed. The occurrence and characteristics of injuries, with special reference to time of the accident, intoxication, hospital stay, and additional injuries sustained were analyzed.



RESULTS: A total of 23 patients were identified for this analysis. The mean age was 30 years, and most patients (n = 16) were men. Four patients had not used helmets, whereas for 19, there was no mention whatsoever about helmet use. Of the patients, 21 were intoxicated and 18 had a blood alcohol content greater than 1.0‰. A great majority of the accidents occurred in the nighttime (n = 17) and during weekends (n = 19). Most injuries (n = 15) occurred between September and November. We observed craniofacial fractures in 15 patients and dental injuries in 14; brain injuries occurred in 5 patients, and multiple chest injuries occurred in 1. All patients with dental injuries and 9 of the 15 patients with craniofacial fractures required interventions. An average of 3 days of hospitalization was required for 14 patients.



CONCLUSIONS: Injuries associated with ESs result from driving under the heavy influence of alcohol and occur mostly during weekend nights without helmet use.

