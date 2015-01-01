Abstract

Studies have consistently shown that childhood maltreatment is a significant risk factor for the development of drug addiction across human lifespan. Yet, little is known about the prevalence of childhood maltreatment history among drug addicts in Malaysia. The dataset presented in this article provides demographic information on 200 drug addicts recruited from two rehabilitation centres in Malaysia, the prevalence of different types of childhood maltreatment history and the correlation between all types of maltreatments. Analyses of the data can provide insights into the prevalence of maltreatment history and development of drug addiction, therefore indispensable for mental health professionals designing appropriate interventions for the drug addicts. The data can also provide baseline data for comparative studies in terms of childhood maltreatment history and drug addiction across different countries.

Language: en