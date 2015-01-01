|
Peltonen K, Ellonen N, Pitkänen J, Aaltonen M, Martikainen P. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
32611692
BACKGROUND: Earlier studies, based on data collected among juvenile court clients or prisoners, suggest that there is an association between trauma and adolescent-onset offending. However, there is a lack of large-scale data on juvenile violence and clinical mental health observations with unselected participants, and a risk-factor-oriented research combining multiple variables affecting violent behaviour.
Psychiatry; Child health; Gene environment interactions; Psychosocial factors