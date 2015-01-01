SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Palacios J. Int. J. Psychol. Res. (Medellin) 2018; 11(2): 19-26.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2018, Universidad de San Buenaventura, Facultad de Psicologia)

DOI

10.21500/20112084.3332

PMID

32612775 PMCID

Abstract

Alcohol drinking represents one of the most important public health problems in adolescents. One axis of analysis of the correlates that affect alcohol consumption in adolescents is personality traits. In particular, sensation seeking maintains a consistent relationship with consumer behaviors. The objective of this research was tested in a structural equation model to show the structural effect of sensation seeking on risky alcohol drinking. The sensation seeking inventory (Palacios, 2015a) was used and alcohol drinking was measured with a survey of a sample of 550 Mexico City youth between 14 and 23 (M= 16.88; SD= 1.3) years old The results indicated the factorial validity of alcohol drinking in this sample. The structural equation modeling analyses suggested sensation seeking is a significant predictor for alcohol drinking behavior. The discussion analyzes the influence of sensation seeking on alcohol drinking and suggests implications for interventions.

Keywords

youth; sensation seeking; structural equation modeling; risky alcohol drinking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print