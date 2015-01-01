Abstract

The aging problem is a significant issue in terms of overall aspects of society, and the need for making traffic safety policies is of keen interest because the increase in elderly drivers may have an impact on traffic safety. Therefore, the primary purpose of this study was to identify the characteristics of elderly drivers' driving behaviors on freeways and to evaluate the workload of elderly drivers. The driving behavior of subjects was evaluated by utilizing the trajectory data optained from driving simulation experiments. In addition, the workload of subjects was estimated based on the ratio of beta waves to entire brain waves, which were collected while the participants were conducting the driving experiment. As a result, the average of elderly drivers' speed was lower by 6% than non-elderly drivers. However, the average of the standard deviation of elderly drivers' speed, which is a measure of effectiveness to represent the longitudinal driving stability, was higher about 25% than non-elderly drivers. Moreover, the average of the standard deviation of the lane position of elderly drivers on freeways, which indicates how they are stable on lateral driving, was higher about 31% compared to non-elderly drivers. Besides, the amount of beta wave of elderly drivers, which shows a driver's psychological workload, was higher about 11% than non-elderly drivers. This study is expected to be utilized as a fundamental data when policies for elderly drivers are established in order to improve traffic safety in the aging society.

Keywords

driving behavior

driving simulation

elderly drivers

freeway

고령화는 사회 모든 측면에서 이슈이고 특히 도로교통 측면에서 고령운전자의 비율 증대는 교통안전에 밀접한 영향을 미치므로 이에 대응하기 위한 교통안전정책 수립의 필요성이 제기되고 있다. 본 연구의 목적은 고속도로의 기본구간(본선) 및 연결로, 터널 구간을 대상으로 비고령운전와 고령운전자간의 주행행태 및 작업부하를 비교 ‧ 분석하는 것이다. 주행 시뮬레이터를 활용하여 주행 궤적과 뇌파 자료를 수집하였고 속도, 차로편측위치 표준편차 등을 주행 안정성 평가지표로 선정하였으며 뇌파 중 베타파를 운전자 작업부하 평가지표로 선정하였다. 분석 결과, 고령운전자의 평균주행속도는 대체적으로 비고령운전자 대비 약 6% 낮게 나타났음에도 종방향 주행 안정성 평가지표인 속도 표준편차와 횡방향 주행 안전성 평가지표인 차로편측위치 표준편차는 고령운전자가 각각 25%, 31% 높게 나타났다. 또한 심리적 작업부하 평가지표인 베타파 발생 비율은 고령운전자가 비고령운전자 대비 약 11% 높게 나타났다. 이는 고령운전자가 비고령운전자에 비해 평균주행속도가 낮음에도 불구하고 고속 주행환경에서 도로기하구조 변화에 따른 차로 유지 능력이 낮고 상대적으로 심리적 작업부하가 높음을 의미한다. 본 연구의 결과는 고령운전자 증가에 대비하여 교통안전 향상을 위한 정책 수립 시 기초자료로 활용할 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

키워드

주행행태

주행 시뮬레이션

고령운전자

고속도로

작업부하

