|
Citation
|
Coombes C, Whale A, Hunter R, Christie N. Safety Sci. 2020; 129: e104833.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Survey and field studies conducted with commercial airline pilots suggest that in-flight sleepiness and related involuntary sleep phenomena are experienced by pilots during their duties. However, for methodological, practical and commercial reasons, there is a lack of publicly available research data of per-flight hour rates of sleepiness experienced by pilots or predicted fatigue risk rates associated with pilots' hours of work. This empirical field study sought to address this gap by collecting self-reported sleepiness/alertness ratings from pilots from 18 different UK airlines via a mobile phone app over the period of August 2017. In tandem, predicted sleepiness levels and sleep opportunities associated with participants' flown rosters were investigated using biomathematical fatigue modelling.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aviation; Fatigue; Incapacitation risk; Safety; Sleepiness