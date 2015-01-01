Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Researchers continue to seek reasons for novice drivers' over-representation in crashes. Evidence on how early interventions might mitigate this global phenomenon remains inconclusive. This study explores changes in novice drivers' beliefs during pre-licensure training and within their first one-year independent provisional license period, and how these changes might help to predict subsequent risky driving.



METHOD: A sample of novice drivers (N = 175) from Lithuania participated in a three-wave longitudinal study. They completed questionnaires when beginning driver training (T1), at the end of their training (T2), and after one year of independent driving (T3). The Attitudes towards Risky Driving Questionnaire, the Adelaide Driving Self Efficacy Scale, the Driving Cognitions Questionnaire, the Driver Behaviour Questionnaire, and the Social Desirability Scale were used.



RESULTS: Reported driving self-efficacy increased and fear of driving decreased from the beginning to the end of driver training and after one-year follow-up in both men and women. Road safety attitudes changed in the risk-unfavourable direction from T1 to T2. However, at T3 these attitudes returned to the initial level for men. Female novice drivers reported the same level of safety attitudes at T2 and T3. Risky attitudes, driving self-efficacy, and fear of driving predicted reported driving errors and violations.



CONCLUSIONS: Reported psychological changes occurred during the driver training period and in the first year of independent driving. It is recommended that special attention should be paid to a group of novices who experienced safety compromising changes in attitudes, driving self-efficacy, and fear of driving during training and in the first year of their driving career.

