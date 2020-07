Abstract

The most recent in a series of dangerous social media trends has seen children ingesting large quantities of nutmeg in an attempt to gain a natural 'high'.



Over the past 20 years, there has been a sharp rise in the number of online social media platforms, with sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat allowing increasing access to a wide variety of content from across the world. Since 2018, users have turned to TikTok, a mobile phone application ('app') that allows the creation of 15 second videos which are shared online. It now hosts approximately 800 million active users,1 the majority …

