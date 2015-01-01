Abstract

Micro-mobility may alleviate a number of challenges facing big cities today, and offer a pathway toward more sustainable urban transportation. This research investigates what factors influence university students' intention to use an electric scooter sharing service. A theoretical framework adapting the theory of planned behaviour was used. Survey responses from 471 university students in Taiwan were collected. Data were analysed using factor analysis and structural equation modelling. Respondents with different levels of usage intention and in different stages of behavioural change display distinct reasoning patterns. Lack of perceived compatibility with personal values, mobility needs and life-style particularly drives students with low usage intention and pre-contemplators, who show signs of "green hypocrisy". Awareness-knowledge about the sharing system and environmental values influence the formation of usage intention in indirect ways. This study is intended to be a reference for subsequent conceptual and empirical work on e-scooter sharing in particular, and shared mobility with other types of powered two-wheelers.

Language: en