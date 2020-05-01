Abstract

Mobility equity is one of the main issues in sustainable transport in both developed and developing countries. However, the existing literature in the field is dominated by the evidence from cities, while the evidence from rural areas remains scarce. In particular, mobility equity in rural areas in developing countries needs to be paid more attention since a large proportion of people in these countries still live in undeveloped rural areas. This paper contributes to new evidence of mobility and its inequity in rural areas of China. By using questionnaire data from a nationwide survey in 2016, this study investigates the rural residents' mobility characteristics with transport equity concerns and the determinants of mobility inequity. Individual people's trips amount, travel mode, and travel range are used as three main indicators for rural residents' mobility. A number of 12,524 residents from rural townships and 2,952 villagers were analysed. The results of analysis show those who live in poor areas or areas far from the city have low-level mobility. The socially disadvantaged groups had lower mobility, such as the elderly over the age of 60, women, and people from low-income households. Mobility inequity even exists in rural areas between township residents and villagers. The township residents have a higher level of mobility than rural villagers. Regression results show rural people's mobility is significantly affected by car ownership and public bus services. The policies designed to improve quality and equity of mobility in the rural areas in China should focus on not only the huge rural road constructions but also the improvements in public transport services and car ownership.

Language: en