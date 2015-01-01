Abstract

This study analyzes the current Israeli public-private partnership (PPP) project of automatic enforcement cameras. There are fewer cameras than poles in Israeli law enforcement; therefore, the cameras are moved between the poles. First, the authors present a linear programming approach (mobility model) to determine the optimal allocation of cameras on the poles based on road crash data and geographical constraints. Second, the authors determine the optimal number of cameras to buy and number of movements required (camera-movement tradeoff model). Third, the authors use a Monte-Carlo simulation of the camera failures to define an optimal inventory policy (inventory model). The authors demonstrate that applying the outcomes of the mobility model results in a 25% enhancement (from 55% to 80%) of road crash coverage. The results of the camera-movement tradeoff model indicate that when the movements are relatively inexpensive (a movement costs less than 10% of the price of a camera), it is not worthwhile to buy new cameras. Finally, the results of the inventory model show that a repair period of 1 or 2 months does not seriously decrease the road crash coverage, and thus, for any future PPP project, it is unnecessary to insist that the repairs be completed within 2 months.

Language: en