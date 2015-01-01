Abstract

To optimize driving behavior and improve road safety on expressways, this article analyzes the effectiveness of existing typical diagrammatic guide signs (DGSs) on urban expressways in China. A driving simulator experiment consisted of 12 scenarios, including four situations of guide sign installations and three types of exit ramps, was carried out. Four indicators were analyzed using ANOVA with repeated measures and a post hoc test. The results show that the individual effectiveness of DGSs increased the instability behind the signs and reduced the number of lane changes within 0 to 500 m prior to the destination exit in left-turn connectors and loop ramps. The combined effectiveness of DGSs reduced speeds in left-turn connectors and loop ramps, especially in segments near interchange exits, and lowered the rate of missing correct exits in right- and left-turn direct connectors. In conclusion, DGSs should be installed with advance guide signs.

Language: en