Abstract

OBJECTIVE To investigate the occurrence of injuries among community residents aged 18-69 in Nanshan District, Shenzhen, and to provide a scientific basis for formulating effective adult injury intervention policies.



METHODS A multi-stage stratified random sampling method was used to select 1000 survey households. According to the Kish table method, 1 permanent resident aged 18-69 years or older was randomly selected from each household to conduct a household survey to understand the harm of the selected residents in the past 12 months. In terms of occurrence and medical treatment, the χ 2 test was used to test the difference in the incidence of injury among residents of different situations.



RESULTS The injury incidence rate of adult residents in Nanshan District was 4.00%. The injury incidence rate had nothing to do with gender, age and education level, and was related to drinking ( P <0.05). The main causes of injury were falls/falls (45.00%) and traffic injuries ( 7.50%), burns (7.50%).



CONCLUSION The incidence of injuries among residents in Nanshan District is low. The injuries are mainly concentrated in young people. Fall/fall is the main type of injury. According to the characteristics of injury, targeted interventions should be done to reduce the incidence of injuries among adult residents.



Keywords : injury , incidence , fluidity characteristics



摘要:目的 调查深圳市南山区18～69岁社区居民伤害发生状况，为制定有效的成人伤害干预政策提供科学依据。方法 采用多阶段分层随机抽样方法抽取1000个调查户，按Kish表方法在每户中随机抽取18～69岁以上常住居民1人进行入户调查，了解所抽取居民在过去12个月内伤害发生情况、就医情况等，采用χ2检验对不同情况的居民进行伤害发生率的差异性检验。结果 南山区成人居民伤害发生率为4.00%，伤害发生率与性别、年龄及文化程度无关，与饮酒（P＜0.05）情况有关，伤害发生主要原因为跌倒／坠落（45.00%）、交通伤害（7.50%）、烧烫伤 （7.50%）。结论 南山区居民伤害发生率较低，伤害主要集中在青年人群，跌倒／坠落为主要伤害类型，应根据伤害发生的特点做好针对性的干预工作，减少成人居民伤害的发生。



关键词 ： 伤害, 发生率, 流性特征

Language: zh