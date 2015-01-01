|
Lahtinen HM, Laitila A, Korkman J, Ellonen N, Honkalampi K. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32627654
Few studies have explored the disclosure of child physical abuse although child sexual abuse disclosure has been widely studied and debated for years. The present study explores the characteristics of child physical abuse disclosures and compares them to previously published findings on child sexual abuse disclosure from the same data. The data consist of a representative sample of 11,364 sixth and ninth graders. Participants responded to a wide variety of questions concerning experiences of violence, including child physical abuse and child sexual abuse, in the Finnish Child Victim Survey conducted in 2013. Within this sample, the prevalence of child physical abuse was 4.1%. Children reporting abuse experiences also responded to questions regarding disclosure, reactions encountered during disclosure, and potential reasons for nondisclosure.
Language: en
disclosure; child sexual abuse; child physical abuse; disclosure rate; non-disclosure